REPORT: Buccaneers expected to sign Tom Brady

The biggest prize of the 2020 NFL free agency period appears to have made his decision: Tom Brady will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Tampa is the expected landing spot for Tom Brady barring anything unforeseen, sources tell me and @JeffDarlington.



There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer.



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Schefter tweeted that no signing date has been announced, but when Brady announced Tuesday morning that he would not be returning to the Patriots, all signs pointed toward Tampa Bay as his preferred destination.

To be clear: Former #Patriots QB Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the #Bucs, source said. It is believed to be roughly $30M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

With Brady to the Bucs imminent, the Bears will turn their attention to the remaining quarterbacks on the market, which includes Cam Newton, Andy Dalton, Nick Foles and suddenly Jameis Winston, who's destined for a new city now that Brady has replaced him in Tampa Bay.

