Report: Buccaneers are expected to sign T.J. Ward

T.J. Ward won’t be a free agent for long.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that Ward, cut by the Broncos on Saturday, is expected to sign with the Buccaneers.

The Broncos cut Ward, a three-time Pro Bowler, and his $4.5 million base salary on Saturday. A strong safety, Ward will be an immediate contender to vie for a starting job.

Chris Conte and Keith Tandy were the starting safeties in 2016. The Buccaneers had hoped that newcomers J.J. Wilcox and Justin Evans would supplant them. Now, Ward will get a chance to lay claim to one of the two jobs.

Ward has signed with the Broncos in 2014. He completed three seasons of a four-year deal before being released..