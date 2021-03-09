The Buccaneers elected to use their franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin, and now they’re signing another pending free agent before he hits the open market.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Tampa Bay has agreed to terms with linebacker Lavonte David on a two-year, $25 million extension with $20 million guaranteed. Mike Garafolo, also of NFL Media, reports David’s contract is structured as a five-year deal with three voidable years to keep the linebacker’s cap number at $3.5 million in 2021.

The 31-year-old David has been a key member of Tampa Bay’s defense for nearly a decade, after the club selected him in the second round back in 2012. He played in all of the Buccaneers’ 2020 contests, winning a Super Bowl in his first postseason appearance.

David recorded 117 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, six passes defensed, and an interception in the regular season. He also had 26 tackles, a sack, and four passes defensed in the postseason.

David last signed a five-year, $50.25 million extension in Aug. 2015.

Report: Buccaneers agree to terms with Lavonte David on two-year extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk