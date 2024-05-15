REPORT: Buccaneers’ 2024 season opener revealed
The 2024 NFL schedule is due to be released this evening, but Buccaneers’ fans have at least a preview of what the season will look like. According Jordan Schultz, the Bucs will host the Washington Commanders in their season opener:
Sources: #Commanders No. 2 overall QB Jayden Daniels will make his NFL debut on the road vs the #Bucs. pic.twitter.com/qkbxQZDLvu
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 15, 2024
This likely would mark the first NFL action for the 2024 second-overall pick, QB Jayden Daniels. The matchup may be fortuitous for the Bucs as head coach Todd Bowles has developed a reputation for abusing rookie passers. Since Bowles joined Tampa Bay as a defensive coordinator, the Bucs have gone 10-5 against rookie quarterbacks.