Report: Bubba Wallace says he has offer from Chip Ganassi

Richard Petty Motorsports driver Bubba Wallace confirmed to NBC Sports that Chip Ganassi Racing has made him an offer to drive the No. 42 Chevrolet in 2021.

The report came from NBC Sports’ Marty Snider during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway (NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). McDonald’s, a primary sponsor on the No. 43 Chevrolet of Wallace, is also a primary sponsor on the No. 42 car currently driven by Matt Kenseth.

RELATED: Wallace hints at ‘big deal’ in works

The 26-year-old driver also confirmed he has held an ownership stake in RPM since the 2019 season, noting the 43 team has also made an offer for next season with an additional ownership stake.

Wallace is currently competing in his third season with the Richard Petty-owned organization, which has been highlighted with a second-place finish in the 2018 Daytona 500 and a third-place result in the 2019 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.