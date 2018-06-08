Report: After Bryan Colangelo's Resignation 'Everybody Wants the Sixers Job'

After Bryan Colangelo resigned as general manager of the 76ers on Thursday, other GMs around the league are looking to fill the vacancy, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

During an appearance on SportsCenter, Wojnarowski revealed that the opening in the Sixers organization is now a coveted postion.

"What I heard around the league today were a lot of very good general managers in a lot of very good jobs [were] kind of looking at their contracts and hitting their agents going, 'Is there a way I could get out to get involved in that?' " Wojnarowski said. "Everybody wants the Sixers job."

Colangelo and the 76ers agreed to part ways after allegations broke last week that he used five fake Twitter accounts to criticize players like Joel Embiid, disclose sensitive information and share team strategy.

Wojnarowski also reported that there are "very few people inside or outside of the Sixers organization" that don't believe Colangelo was aware of the burner accounts.

The Sixers retained the service of Paul/Weiss to investigate the accounts linked to Colangelo and also probed whether Colangelo's wife Barbara could be involved. The law firm was able to connect the accounts to Colangelo's wife and she admitted to establishing and operating the account.

In a statement he released on Thursday, Colangelo said he had no knowledge of his wife's activity.

Wojnarowski also said that 76ers coach Brett Brown was not the first choice for Bryan and his father, Jerry, who serves as a special advisor to the team. Brown was hired in 2013. The Colangelo's preference was to select Mike D'Antoni, but he was hired by the Rockets in 2016.