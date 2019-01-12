Report: Bruce Arians wants DeSean Jackson back with Buccaneers

As the regular season came to an end, both the Buccaneers and wide receiver DeSean Jackson sent signals that they’d prefer to end their working relationship in 2019.

The Buccaneers have made a coaching change since those signals went up and that may lead to thing unfolding a different way in Tampa.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that one of new Bucs head coach Bruce Arians’ first acts after taking the job was to ask for Jackson’s phone number. Arians reportedly plans to “re-recruit” Jackson to the team in hopes of convincing him to stick around and give the team a deep threat for the 2019 season.

Jackson has one year left on his current contract with a non-guaranteed salary of $10 million. The Buccaneers would get all $10 million in cap space back if they release Jackson.