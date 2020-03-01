Report: Browns want Rashard Higgins back “at the right price”

Rashard Higgins got into Freddie Kitchens’ doghouse last season and made only four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

But Kitchens is gone, and the Browns want Higgins back “at the right price,” Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The Browns met with Michael Swensen, Higgins’ agent, at the Combine last week. The team told Swensen they were interested in having Higgins return as the third or fourth receiver.

Higgins is scheduled to become a free agent March 18 and is expected to attract interest from multiple teams if he hits the market.

A fifth-round choice in 2016, Higgins made 76 catches for 1,016 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons in Cleveland.

