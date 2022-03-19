Report: Browns trying to bring back Landry, Clowney

The Cleveland Browns have been busy and don’t seem like they will be stopping anytime soon. We still await the team’s official acquisition of QB Deshaun Watson. After a myriad of moves on Saturday including, reportedly, trading QB Case Keenum, signing QB Jacoby Brissett and restructuring the contract of WR Amari Cooper, the Watson deal could officially happen at anytime.

As a part of the trade, the Browns must create enough cap space to add Watson’s current contract with a cap hit around $35 million. Once he is acquired, the team can then sign him to his new deal and save around $25 million in cap space right away.

Trading away QB Baker Mayfield would then free up another almost $19 million. Depending on the official numbers of some of their new additions this offseason, Cleveland’s Andrew Berry could have a good amount of space to work with.

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot has ideas how they might spend that:

We’ve previously mentioned the possibility of Landry returning after he was tied to the Atlanta Falcons if they traded for Watson. Clowney reacted to the Watson news showing he may be interested in a return as well.

A top level quarterback and a good coach are the two biggest draws for players in the NFL. The Browns believe they have both and should draw players to Cleveland because of it. Landry and Clowney may just not leave because of it.