Report: Browns ‘thrilled’ with job Kevin Stefanski has done in 2023

The Cleveland Browns sit at 7-4 on the season. Under head coach Kevin Stefanski, the franchise sits with a 33-27 record over the past three-and-a-half seasons. And as they get set to take on the Los Angeles Rams tomorrow, The Athletic’s Diana Russini has reported that the leadership in Berea is “thrilled” with what Stefanski has gotten out of this team in 2023. She writes:

“The Cleveland Browns organization is thrilled with head coach Kevin Stefanski’s leadership this season. Though there have been some questions over the years, and even suggestions that Cleveland should move on from the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year, Stefanski is here to stay based on conversations with multiple league sources. That seal of approval goes for general manager Andrew Berry too. The pressure was on this past season, and the duo has been able to navigate the choppy waters.”

It is hard to blame the Cleveland brass given the quarterback situation the Browns and Stefanski have faced in 2023. Despite starting now his fourth different quarterback, and only having his starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for just five games this season, he has the Browns sitting at 7-4 on the season.

No team has overcome more than the Browns have in 2023. If Joe Flacco and the Browns can sneak out a win in Los Angeles, they will become the first team since the 2015 Houston Texans to win games with four different quarterbacks in the same season. It would also push their probability of making the playoffs to a whopping 87 percent likelihood.

Ready or not, Stefanski is staring down the barrel of a contract extension at season’s end.

