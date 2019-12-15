Report: Browns sticking by Freddie Kitchens for 2020

The Cleveland Browns head into Sunday’s road game against the Arizona Cardinals with a 6-7 record but trending in the right direction, having won four of five. Small solace, perhaps, for a fan base that had much higher expectations than a .500 record in mid-December, but they are where they are.

Despite the disappointment and several avoidable incidents (a certain t-shirt comes to mind), there’s a Sunday report that Cleveland brass will stick with rookie head coach Freddie Kitchens for 2020.

Citing sources, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote that Browns management “continues to stand with Kitchens and wants him to continue to have the success necessary to remain in that position for a long time. As the end of the regular season looms, the speculation about job security is at its peak.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rapoport continued that as of right now, barring some sort of unforeseen circumstance or collapse over the final three games of the regular season, “it appears the Browns will be moving forward with Kitchens.”

Kitchens had only eight games’ worth of experience as an interim offensive coordinator last season and had never been a head coach at any level before the Browns named him head coach earlier this year.

A Sunday report says the Cleveland Browns will stick with head coach Freddie Kitchens in 2020. (AP/David Richard)

More from Yahoo Sports: