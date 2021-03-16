Report: Browns signing Takk McKinley

The Browns are signing Takk McKinley to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $4 million, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

McKinley has not played since he was with the Falcons, seeing action in an Oct. 25 game against the Lions.

The Falcons waived McKinley on Nov. 9, and the 49ers and Bengals claimed and subsequently waived him with a failed physical. The Raiders then claimed him and placed him on injured reserve with a groin injury.

In four games with the Falcons last season, McKinley made eight tackles and a sack.

He made 79 tackles and 17.5 sacks in 49 games, and 25 starts, since the Falcons made him the 26th overall choice in 2017.

