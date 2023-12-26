Report: Browns sign QB P.J. Walker to active roster as Dorian Thompson-Robinson injures hip

It is a short week for the Cleveland Browns as they return home with a chance to punch their ticket to the postseason on Thursday against the New York Jets. The team continues to battle injuries, as they may be without both their kicker and punter. Now, Brad Stainbrook of The OBR has reported, due to a hip injury to backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Browns are signing veteran P.J. Walker from the practice squad to the active roster.

It has been a struggle for Walker this season when he has played but the team was able to win several games with him under center. In a short week, there aren’t many options outside of the organization so the team made the only move that makes sense at the position.

Walker will now be the backup for Joe Flacco until Thompson-Robinson can recover from his hip injury. Hopefully, it will not be needed.

Source: The #Browns are signing QB PJ Walker to the active squad. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has a hip injury. pic.twitter.com/MxDBlaht0N — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) December 26, 2023

