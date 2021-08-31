Report: Browns will sign QB Nick Mullens to the practice squad

The final 53-man roster isn’t set yet for the Cleveland Browns, but the team is already addressing the practice squad. Per a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Browns are expected to sign quarterback Nick Mullens to the practice squad.

Mullens was recently waived by the Philadelphia Eagles, but he’s better known for his starting experience with the San Francisco 49ers. He started eight games in both 2018 and 2020 for the 49ers as an injury fill-in for Jimmy Garoppolo. He has a career completion rate of 64.5 percent, throwing 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

No players can sign to the practice squad before Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Mullens went unclaimed in waivers so he will be free to sign wherever he chooses.

Mullens will take the de facto spot of the No. 3 quarterback. The Browns are not expected to bring back Kyle Lauletta, who was cut on Monday.