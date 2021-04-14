Report: Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Jadeveon Clowney is headed to the AFC North.

The 2014 No. 1 overall pick has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns worth up to $10 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Clowney, 28, has been a target of the Browns for years. Last offseason, the Browns tried to sign Clowney, too, but he ultimately ended up signing with the Titans, a deal that ultimately did not work out.

In Cleveland, Clwoney won't have to deal with the pressure of being the team's top edge rusher, as that title belongs to Myles Garrett. However, as the team's second pass rusher, Clowney will be put into a position to thrive, similarly to how he did in Houston playing along the same line as J.J. Watt.

By signing with Cleveland, the Ravens will now face Clowney twice in 2021. The defensive end has faced Baltimore twice in his career -- once as a member of the Texans and the other as a Seahawk. In those two games against the Ravens, Clowney has totaled five tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and two QB hits.