Report: Browns showing no interest in free agent WR Hunter Renfrow

The Cleveland Browns have been a popular rumored destination for free agent wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Most of this speculation goes back to his connection with quarterback Deshaun Watson from their days together, connecting for a national championship-winning touchdown while at Clemson.

Renfrow was then drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. In his five years in the NFL, Renfrow has racked up one 1,000-yard season, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2021 when he added nine touchdowns as well that season.

Over the past two seasons, however, Renfrow’s production has taken a steep nosedive, racking up less than 600 yards and two touchdowns in that span. As a result, Renfrow was released as the Raiders underwent yet another regime change.

According to TheOBR’s Brad Stainbrook, however, the Browns have not shown any interest in the former teammate of Watson:

“While the Browns could revisit things before training camp kicks off, the team has not had any contact with Renfrow, a league source tells TheOBR.com.”

The Browns traded for Jerry Jeudy this offseason and drafted Jamari Thrash in the fifth round as well. They are simply out of numbers in the wide receiver room as a guy like David Bell is now already firmly on the roster bubble.

Injuries happen, however, so the Browns could turn to Renfrow should they be snakebitten this summer (knock on wood). As for now, however, the Browns look content with the current construction of their wide receiver room.

