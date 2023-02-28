Report: Browns set to release S John Johnson III

Two offseasons ago, the Cleveland Browns were praised for landing Pro Bowl safety John Johnson III in free agency. Fast forward to today, and the Browns are now set to release Johnson III after two disappointing seasons in the brown and orange. Given the nature of Johnson’s contract, this will have to be designated as a post-June 1 cut, which means the Browns will not get the nearly $10 million in cap savings until that date.

As the Browns look to improve their roster through the 2023 NFL Draft and especially through free agency, clearing that cap space (and they are far from done creating more money to spend) is an essential move.

