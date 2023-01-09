Report: Browns seek to interview Jerod Mayo for defensive coordinator job

Report: Browns seek to interview Jerod Mayo for vacant DC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's been plenty of chatter about the New England Patriots needing to revamp their offensive and special teams coaching staffs.

If the Cleveland Browns have their way, Bill Belichick will have to replace a key defensive staffer, too.

On Monday, the Browns reportedly requested permission to interview Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to be their defensive coordinator. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Mayo is considered a top candidate for Cleveland.

The Browns fired their defensive coordinator Joe Woods earlier on Monday after three seasons with the club.

Mayo has spent the last four seasons on the Patriots' staff. Before coaching, he was a first-round pick by the Patriots in 2008. Mayo played with the team for his entire career from 2008 to 2015, making two Pro Bowls (2010, 2012) and one First-Team All-Pro (2010).

This isn't the first time that Mayo has been tabbed for interviews across the league. The 36-year-old was a finalist for the Eagles' head coaching job in 2021 before interviewing for the vacant Raiders and Broncos jobs in 2022.