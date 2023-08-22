Report: Browns restructure Myles Garrett's contract

The Browns restructured the contract of edge rusher Myles Garrett, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

They created $12.868 million in 2023 cap space by reworking the deal.

Garrett was due to make a $17.250 million base salary and count $29.176 million against the salary cap.

The move gives the Browns more than $35 million in salary cap room, which is the most in the league. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that the restructures of Garrett and left guard Joe Bitonio were made for cap management purposes and not any planned signing.

The Browns also converted some of Garrett’s future base salaries to option bonuses to help keep the cap in check, per Cabot.

Garrett, a four-time Pro Bowler, signed a five-year extension worth $125 million in July 2020, including a $21 million signing bonus and $100 million guaranteed.