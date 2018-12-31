Report: Browns request permission to interview Matt Eberflus

The Browns have reportedly identified another head coaching candidate.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have requested permission to interview Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Eberflus will not be able to interview this week as the Colts are preparing to face the Texans on Wild Card weekend.

Eberflus agreed to join the Colts as their defensive coordinator in 2018 when he thought he’d be working for head coach Josh McDaniels, but stayed on board after McDaniels pulled out and Frank Reich took the job. He put together a unit that finished 10th in points allowed and 11th in yards allowed, which marked a major improvement over the team’s performance during the 2017 season.

Eberflus spent time in Cleveland as the linebackers coach in 2010 and 2011 before moving on to seven years in the same role for the Cowboys.