Report: Browns request interview with Colts’ Bubba Ventrone

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Cleveland Browns have requested an interview with Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for the vacancy in the same role, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

There’s still a chance the Colts want to retain Ventrone, though that hasn’t been reported yet. He interviewed for the head coach vacancy in January before the team eventually hired Shane Steichen.

More to come…

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories