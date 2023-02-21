Report: Browns request interview with Colts’ Bubba Ventrone

The Cleveland Browns have requested an interview with Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for the vacancy in the same role, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

There’s still a chance the Colts want to retain Ventrone, though that hasn’t been reported yet. He interviewed for the head coach vacancy in January before the team eventually hired Shane Steichen.

The #Browns requested an interview with #Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, who is considered a top candidate for the same job in Cleveland, per sources. A former Browns special teams ace, Ventrone has led one of the NFL's top units in Indianapolis. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 21, 2023

More to come…

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire