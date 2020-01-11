Report: Browns request G.M. interview with Ed Dodds

The Browns are still working out who their next head coach will be, but that doesn’t appear to be stopping them from getting the ball rolling on the General Manager front.

Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan and the Browns radio broadcast team reports that the team has requested an interview with Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds.

Dodds moved from Seattle to Indianapolis in 2017 and he was with the Seahawks at the same point that 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was on the coaching staff. Saleh interviewed for the Browns head coaching vacancy and the choice of coach will likely have some bearing on who winds up replacing John Dorsey as the G.M.

Saleh is joined on the list of coaching candidates by Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.