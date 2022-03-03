In a scheduled meeting between the Browns and Baker Mayfield‘s representation, the team reinforced plans to have Mayfield as its starting quarterback in 2022, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The two sides also agreed that Mayfield will not get an extension this offseason, Cabot adds. He will play 2022 under the fifth-year option year at $18.86 million with a chance to prove he’s the long-term answer.

General Manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski both gave Mayfield a public vote of confidence in Combine interviews this week, but they did not rule out bringing in a veteran. Whether it’s Case Keenum remaining as the backup or a veteran such as Marcus Mariota replacing Keenum as the backup, the Browns are expected to have a viable option behind Mayfield.

That means there are no guarantees that Mayfield finishes the season as the team’s starter. With a veteran backup behind Mayfield, the Browns could have a quick hook. But he will get another shot to become the franchise quarterback the Browns believed he could become when they drafted him in 2018.

The former No. 1 overall choice is 29-30 as a starter with a 61.6 completion percentage, 92 touchdowns, 56 interceptions and an 87.8 rating. Mayfield is 1-1 in the postseason. He has never made the Pro Bowl.

Report: Browns reinforce their plans for Baker Mayfield during meeting with his reps originally appeared on Pro Football Talk