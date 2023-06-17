Report: Browns ‘really didn’t have any intentions’ of signing WR DeAndre Hopkins
The Cleveland Browns have been linked to free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for quite some time, mainly due to his connection with quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, the Browns did not make a move to trade for him, and they are not expected to be in on him now that he is a free agent either.
Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot appeared on The Chico Bormann Show, stating the Browns were never really players for Hopkins to begin with. Cabot went on to state that the addition of third-year wide receiver Elijah Moore is the reason the Browns feel comfortable with their wide receiver room.
The Browns also drafted Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman in the third round this year and added free agent speedster Marquise Goodwin to a one-year deal as well.
"They really didn't have any intentions of going out there and signing DeAndre Hopkins."
Subscribe on YouTube! ⬇️https://t.co/iLTtFCkDlD pic.twitter.com/hEAvFXAmsd
— The Chico Bormann Show (@ChicoShowCLE) June 16, 2023
More Latest Browns News!
Browns hire front office staffer away from Eagles
Browns land 3 players on CBS Sports Pete Prisco's NFL top 100
Browns RB coach has high praise for second-year back Jerome Ford
Nick Chubb named the best running back in the AFC
Former Browns running back Peyton Hillis talks about saving kids from drowning