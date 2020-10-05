Report: Browns RB Nick Chubb headed to IR, expected to miss six weeks

Report: Browns' Nick Chubb expected to miss 6 weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Browns put together an impressive 49-38 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but the win came with a price.

Cleveland Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb exited Sunday's game in the first half with a knee injury and did not return. On Monday, reports surfaced that Chubb suffered a sprained MCL, an injury that will keep him out for over a month at the minimum.

Chubb is expected to go on IR as well.

Doctors believe Browns’ RB Nick Chubb is expected to miss about six weeks, per source. https://t.co/iQ5dIVMlpq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

Luckily for Cleveland, the Browns employ one of the best No. 2 running backs (if you could even call him that) in Kareem Hunt. On Sunday against Dallas, Chubb rushed 11 times for 71 yards for two touchdowns and is currently ninth in rushing yards in the NFL.

Also, in Chubb's absence, D'Ernest Johnson rushed for 95 yards on 13 carries versus the Cowboys. So, while the Browns will certainly miss Chubb over the next month, Cleveland has plenty of options to turn to in order to get by without him.

Cleveland has a four-game stretch before their Week 9 bye, beginning with a home clash against Indianapolis next Sunday. Then, the Browns will hit the road for two consecutive weeks, facing AFC North foes in Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, before returning home against Las Vegas.

Baltimore does not play Cleveland again until Dec. 14, when Chubb will almost certainly be back in the lineup.