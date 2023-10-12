Report: Browns QB Watson to miss Week 6 clash vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Cleveland Browns reportedly will be without their starting quarterback Sunday against the undefeated 49ers.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported Thursday, citing sources, that Deshaun Watson won’t suit up for the Week 6 matchup at Cleveland Browns Stadium due to a shoulder injury.

I’m told the #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will not play Sunday vs the 5-0 #49ers, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 12, 2023

Earlier in the week, it was reported that backup P.J. Walker would start under center for Cleveland if Watson couldn’t go.

Watson sustained the shoulder injury in the Browns’ win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. When he missed the Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with the same injury, Cleveland turned to rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to make his first career start, but he threw three interceptions in a 28-3 loss.

The Browns instead will give a starting opportunity to Walker, a former XFL star who spent the last three seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Sunday will mark Walker's eighth career start and first in a Browns uniform.

Walker has faced the 49ers once in his NFL career. He entered the 49ers' 37-15 win over the Panthers in the fourth quarter last season to relieve Baker Mayfield and threw for 60 yards on 5-of-6 passing in garbage time.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast