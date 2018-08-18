Report: Browns put Dez Bryant on back burner, won’t sign him any time soon

The wait for Dez Bryant to find his next NFL team continues.

Bryant visited the Browns this week but left without a contract, and Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that Bryant is no longer on the front burner, did not come close to reaching an agreement, and is not expected to sign with the Browns any time soon.

For his part, Bryant reportedly wants to play for a contender, which would seem to mean the Browns aren’t the team for him.

Of course, it remains to be seen if any contender even wants Bryant. The market for him just hasn’t materialized, and the longer he remains unsigned, the less valuable he’ll be because he’ll have less time to learn a new offense and develop a rapport with a new quarterback.

Perhaps some team that suffers a wide receiver injury will decide to give Bryant a call, but for now it seems unlikely that Bryant is going to sign anywhere soon — which also makes it unlikely that Bryant is going to have a productive season, wherever he ends up.