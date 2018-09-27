Report: Browns give practice squad DL Brian Price a big raise

The Browns don’t have a spot for defensive lineman Brian Price on their active roster, but they don’t want to see him leave town for another team.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has given Price a weekly raise of nearly $30,000 in order to keep him from signing with another team. Price’s salary has reportedly gone from $7,600 a week to $37,058 after the Packers and Cowboys showed interest in signing him.

Price spent time with each of those teams in the past and it would be the second time that Dallas has been thwarted in an attempt to re-acquire Price this month. The team intended to bring Price back after he was cut on the way to 53 players, but the Raiders claimed him off of waivers.

Price played one game for the Raiders before being waived and he signed with the Browns a little over a week ago. He had eight tackles in eight games for the Cowboys last season.