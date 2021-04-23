Report: Browns pick up Baker Mayfield’s fifth-year option

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Cleveland Browns have picked up the fifth-year option on the rookie contract of quarterback Baker Mayfield, according to ESPN on Friday.

The deadline for the Browns to do so was May 3 and Mayfield is now under contract through the 2022 season. The fifth-year option on the contract is worth $18.86 million.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft becomes the first quarterback of the five selected in the first round of that year’s draft to have the option flexed by his team.

No. 3 overall pick by the Jets, Sam Darnold, was traded to the Panthers recently. At the time, it was expected, per Panthers Wire, that Carolina was going to flex his option, but that has yet to officially happen.

The Ravens and Bills have yet to do so with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, respectively, as well.

