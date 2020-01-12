Report: Browns pass on Josh McDaniels for head coaching position

Justin Leger

All signs point toward Josh McDaniels staying in New England.

The Patriots offensive coordinator will not become the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns as they've hired Minnesota Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski for the position, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

McDaniels reportedly interviewed with the Browns for seven hours on Friday.

The Ohio native was considered a strong candidate for the Browns, New York Giants, and Carolina Panthers head coaching vacancies. Now, all three positions are filled with Stefanski, Joe Judge, and Matt Rhule each being hired.

