Report: Browns not pursuing free agent safety Ryan Neal at this time

Yesterday, the Seattle Seahawks revoked their tender on safety Ryan Neal, putting him on the market for NFL free agency. And while the Cleveland Browns are looking for a third safety in DIME looks, The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook is reporting they are currently not testing the waters with Neal at this point.

They have done an efficient job to plug holes on their roster throughout this free agency period. However, with the 2023 NFL Draft approaching, there are still some voids left to fill. The one left by the underperforming Ronnie Harrison is one of them. Look for safety to be addressed in the next four weeks, either in free agency or the draft.

Source: #Browns aren’t in the market for S Ryan Neal as of now. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 1, 2023

