A report last week indicated the Browns have interest in free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Mary Kay Cabot, who covers the team for the Cleveland Plain Dealer, disputes that.

“Despite reports that the Browns are interested in five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, they’re not,” Cabot writes. “The Browns have been linked to Suh, 35, at various points this offseason, but he hasn’t been on their radar.”

Cabot adds that if the Browns decide to sign a veteran defensive tackle, they could consider Sheldon Richardson. Richardson, 31, played for the team in 2019-20 but returned to the Vikings last season rather than taking a paycut from the Browns.

The Browns, though, want to see how their young defensive tackles perform in camp before seeking help. They have fourth-round choice Perrion Winfrey and third-year pro Jordan Elliott and signed free agent Taven Bryan in the offseason.

Suh remains a free agent, and the Bucs will not re-sign him after signing Akiem Hicks.

Report: Browns have no interest in Ndamukong Suh but could consider Sheldon Richardson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk