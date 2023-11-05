Report: Browns never seriously considered Jacoby Brissett or other veteran QB

Despite other reports and questions about quarterback Deshaun Watson, Mary Kay Cabot said in her most recent report the team never seriously considered either Jacoby Brissett or another veteran quarterback. The Cleveland Browns are far too talented of a team to waste the season with awful quarterback play. However, the investment in Watson makes it impossible to go another route.

“As for Brissett, the Browns didn’t feel the need to give up assets for him with Watson on the verge of coming back. Brissett may have started only one game — if that — and the Browns likely would’ve had to surrender at least a fourth-round pick for him.”

This explanation makes the most sense, there is no reason to make a move if your guy is on the verge of return. But Mary Kay makes another great point about the team not knowing if Watson’s play and health will hold up for the rest of the season.

It all starts today with the Cardinals, the team took a gamble rolling with what they got but if Watson isn’t the guy the team will not go where they want.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire