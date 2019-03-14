Report: Browns “more than willing” to trade Duke Johnson

The Browns may have another trade up their sleeve.

They kicked off the new league year by trading for wide receiver Odell Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon and thier next move may involve running back Duke Johnson. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that teams have learned that the Browns are “more than willing” to deal Johnson if they receive a desirable offer.

An open mind about trading Johnson is a shift from earlier in the offseason when General Manager John Dorsey said the back was not “expendable yet.” The deal for Beckham may have something to do with that change of heart.

Cabot believes Beckham’s arrival will lead to more time in the slot for Jarvis Landry and that would eliminate one of the areas that Johnson has called home since arriving in Cleveland. Cabot also notes that trading Johnson before June 1 leaves the team with $2.25 million in dead money, so they probably aren’t feeling much pressure to take any offer that comes down the pike at this point in the calendar.