Report: Browns may be moving on from Jamie Collins—could Pats return happen?

Report: Browns may be moving on from Jamie Collinscould Pats return happen?

Word out of Cleveland is that Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey may consider parting ways with $10.5 million linebacker Jamie Collins.

Dorsey said Friday he'll meet with Collins' agent, Bus Cook, to discuss the linebacker's "long-term plan," according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Collins, who was shockingly and unexpectedly traded from the Patriots to the Browns at the trade deadline in 2016, was a solid contributor for the Pats from 2013-2016.

Collins was injured in 2017, playing in only six games.

In 2018, Collins played in all 16 games, and recorded 73 solo tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, and four sacks.

In comparison, looking at the stats of all linebackers in 2018, Collins was ranked 22nd in tackles and 30th in sacks.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller lead the league in sacks with 14.5, and Colts linebacker Darius Leonard lead the league with 111 tackles.

Looking at the stats, it makes sense that Cleveland may want to move on from Collins.

The rebuilding Browns are on the rise in the NFL, going from 0-16 in 2017, to 7-8-1 in 2018.

With Collins looking to hit the street, it begs the question as to whether or not the Patriots might bring him back.

While Bill Belichick is known to have an unorthodox approach to identifying and utilizing talent on his team, Collins' performance may be a bit too far gone.

On the other hand, the likely departure of free agent Trey Flowers may leave the Patriots needing a player who can bring pressure.

Whether or not Collins could potentially be that player once again, remains to be seen.

