Report: Browns will have limited work this week as players negotiate OTA schedule

The Browns were among players from 21 teams who announced they would skip in-person voluntary offseason workouts. The words in the statements, though, have proved mostly hollow.

The Browns are in a unique position with starting center JC Tretter serving as president of the NFLPA.

So Browns players, like those from the Colts and the Eagles, are attempting to negotiate a workable solution with the coaches, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The Browns are having limited field work this week as Phase 3 gets under way. The NFL allows for 10 OTA practices the next three weeks followed by a mandatory minicamp.

The Eagles and Colts canceled the mandatory veteran minicamp after meetings between coaches and players. Philadelphia will have two weeks of on-field drills but no 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 work.

At least 15 teams have implemented changes to their OTA and minicamp programs.

