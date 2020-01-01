Report: Browns to interview Mike McCarthy on Thursday, could pair with Eliot Wolf as G.M.

The Cleveland Browns will host former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday for their head coaching vacancy, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

McCarthy is also set to interview with the New York Giants this weekend and has already met with the Carolina Panthers for their openings.

After also deciding to part ways with General Manager John Dorsey on Tuesday, the Browns could try to pair McCarthy with current Browns Assistant G.M. Eliot Wolf to lead the front office. Wolf served in the Packers’ front office for almost all of McCarthy’s tenure with the franchise. Wolf left for his current job with the Browns in 2018, which would be McCarthy’s last as head coach in Green Bay.

Other candidates reportedly being considered by the Browns include: Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, passing game coordinator Mike Lafleur and run game coordinator Mike McDaniel.