Report: Browns interview Leon Washington, Bubba Ventrone for special teams coordinator job

The Browns have a new candidate for their special teams coordinator job.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the team has interviewed Jets special teams assistant Leon Washington for the opening to replace Mike Priefer, who held the job since 2019 before being fired earlier this month.

The Browns also have conducted interviews with Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Giants assistant coach Anthony Blevins.

Washington has served on the Jets’ staff the past two seasons, assisting with the special teams. He was with the team for four years as a player (2006-09).

Ventrone became the Colts’ special teams coordinator in 2018 after three seasons as assistant special teams coach of the Patriots.

Indianapolis averaged a league-best 27.8 yards per return on kickoffs and 8.5 yards per return on punts this past season. The Colts’ opponents averaged only 23 yards on kickoff returns last season and 7.4 yards on punt returns.

