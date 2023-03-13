Report: Browns interested in free agent LB Nicholas Morrow

As the NFL free agency madness gets set to begin on Monday, with the opening of the legal tampering period, the Cleveland Browns will be looking to make massive upgrades to their defense. Looking at the second level of their defense, The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook has stated the Browns are interested in linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

Morrow has spent four seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and spent 2022 with the Chicago Bears. This past season with the Bears, Morrow started every game, and racked up 83 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and even picked off a pass. He hit career highs across the board in 2022.

With four linebackers set for free agency, it is no surprise the Browns are looking at other options to fill their depth chart at the second level.

Source: #Browns have linebacker Nicholas Morrow on their radar as the free agency tampering period opens up tomorrow. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 13, 2023

