Report: Browns have interest in veteran DE Brandon Graham

As the Cleveland Browns look to reconstruct their defensive line after an abysmal year against the run, they are reported to have interest in a former player under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. According to Tim McManus, who covers the Philadelphia Eagles for ESPN, veteran defensive lineman Brandon Graham is drawing interest from the Browns. This comes a day after a rumor came out that Graham was also interested in reuniting with Schwartz in Cleveland.

The legal tampering window opens up on March 12, so expect a whirlwind of news to fall in nine days from now. Expect the Browns to be big players this offseason as they look to get back into the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire