Report: Browns hosted XFL running back Max Borghi for workout on Wednesday

Not only did the Cleveland Browns bring in XFL tight end Sal Cannella for a workout on Wednesday, but he was also joined by another XFL counterpart in running back Max Borghi (according to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook). And apparently, they were not the only two in town either.

An undrafted free agent out of Washington State, Borghi spent last offseason with the Denver Broncos but failed to make the roster. In eight games with the Houston Renegades, Borghi averaged four yards per carry as he ran for 310 yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries. He added another 139 yards on 21 catches out of the backfield.

As the Browns potentially look to add another running back to their roster behind Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford, they are turning over every stone.

