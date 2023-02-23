REPORT: Browns are hiring Bubba Ventrone as next special teams coordinator

It has been the rumored move since the Cleveland Browns fired their special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, but now it is becoming official as Bubba Ventrone is leaving the Indianapolis Colts to come back to the team where he spent four years of his playing career after a great interview. The Browns took no time at all, landing their next special teams coordinator just one day later.

Ventrone has been the special teams coordinator in Indianapolis since 2018 and is widely revered for his energy and attention to detail. He even interviewed for the head coaching job in Indianapolis this offseason as well. First Jim Schwartz, now Ventrone. The Browns are knocking their coaching hires out of the park this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire