Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent. It’s not like he hasn’t had offers.

The Browns made Clowney the best offer he has received, according to a report last month, and he didn’t bite.

The Browns haven’t taken the hint, though.

They have not given up on signing the defensive end, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Bus Cook is the agent for both Clowney and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. So while the Browns have started extension talks with Cook about Garrett, they also have continued talks about Clowney, according to Cabot.

Cleveland may end up being Clowney’s best option.

Josina Anderson reported this week that the Seahawks and Clowney haven’t talked in months. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said Thursday that he has had no recent conversations with Cook about Clowney.

Clowney, 27, is recovering from surgery on a core muscle. The three-time Pro Bowler made 31 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 13 games last season in his first season in Seattle.

Report: Browns haven’t given up on signing Jadeveon Clowney originally appeared on Pro Football Talk