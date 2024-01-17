Report: Browns fire offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt

The Browns are reportedly making some big changes to their offensive coaching staff in the wake of their playoff loss to the Texans.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that they have fired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney.

Van Pelt joined the Browns when Kevin Stefanski became the team's head coach in 2020. Stefanski calls the team's offensive plays, so Van Pelt's role was focused on other responsibilities during his time in Cleveland. He had been a quarterbacks coach for the Bengals and Packers before making the move to Cleveland.

Mitchell has spent more than two decades as an NFL assistant after playing in the league for 10 years and has been in Cleveland since 2019. McCartney joined the team as an offensive assistant in 2020 and moved to tight ends coach in 2022.