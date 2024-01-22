Report: Browns are expected to hire Alabama OC Tommy Rees as TEs coach

The Browns are working to hire former Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees as their tight ends coach, Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com reports.

Jackson adds that Rees will have a role in the overall development of the pass game. That could mean Rees will have the title of passing game coordinator as well.

Rees, 31, spent one season in the NFL, serving as an offensive analyst under head coach Mike McCoy with the Chargers in 2016.

He has coached in college since then, first with Notre Dame and then with the Crimson Tide. Rees was offensive coordinator of the Fighting Irish from 2020-22.

Nick Saban hired Rees to work with quarterback Jalen Milroe, and the Crimson Tide averaged 393.1 yards and 34.0 points per game last season. Saban retired after the season.