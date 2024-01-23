Report: Browns expected to hire Alabama OC Tommy Rees as TE coach

The Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski are looking for their offensive scheme to evolve in 2024. And it appears that is starting with the poaching of Tommy Rees from the Alabama Crimson Tide

To do that the team let go of offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney.

They are looking for fresh ideas and perspectives on how to maximize the talent of quarterback Deshaun Watson and the rest of the offensive roster. The first addition on the staff seems to be close as reports say the Browns will hire former Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees as the new tight ends coach.

Reports also say that Rees’ role with the team may be more than just the tight ends coach as he will help with the passing offense. The most intriguing aspect of this hire is the work he did with a mobile quarterback Jalen Milroe with Alabama this year.

Stefanski has shown the willingness to grow and make changes to his coaching staff even when that’s admitting he got it wrong the first time. He is looking for coaches who can help him make over his offense to fully capitalize on the mobility of Watson and this is a good start.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire