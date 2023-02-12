Report: Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin strong favorite to join Texans’ coaching staff

The Cleveland Browns have something that DeMeco Ryans needs.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Houston Texans have interest in Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin.

The son of legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin — and the younger brother of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin — has some history working with Ryans. From 2018-19, Kiffin was the “pass rush specialist coach” on San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff. Those were the same years that Ryans was inside linebackers coach for the 49ers.

Kiffin was been with the Browns since 2020 as the defensive line coach under Kevin Stefanski.

The 41-year-old has also been an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss, Arkansas State, Nebraska, and Idaho. In 2010, Kiffin was the “defensive administrative assistant” while Lane was the head football coach and Monte was the assistant head coach.

