The Browns need a new position coach.

According to Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, Cleveland’s defensive line coach Chris Kiffin is departing the organization to become a co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. He’s also expected to coach linebackers for the program.

Kiffin’s older brother, Lane, is Ole Miss’ head coach.

The younger Kiffin joined the Browns on head coach Kevin Stefanski’s first staff in 2020 after he served as a pass-rushing specialist for the 49ers from 2018-2019. Defensive end Myles Garrett set a single-season franchise record with 16.0 sacks in 2021.

Browns assistant defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett is also reportedly leaving the franchise to become the defensive line coach at Liberty.

Report: Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin leaving for Ole Miss originally appeared on Pro Football Talk