Report: Browns could hire George Paton as G.M. early this week

The Browns appear to be close to hiring their next General Manager.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team could hire Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton as John Dorsey’s successor early this week. Dorsey and head coach Freddie Kitchens were fired shortly after the Browns wrapped up the regular season.

The Browns hired Kevin Stefanski away from the Vikings to replace Kitchens and his working relationship with Paton from Minnesota fits the kind of hierarchy that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam talked about creating in the organization.

Cleveland has also interviewed Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry and Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort for the General Manager vacancy.