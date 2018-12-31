Report: Browns contact Mike McCarthy

The Browns have contacted Mike McCarthy about their head coaching vacancy, John Kryk of The Toronto Sun reports.

The Browns are expected to have a number of interviews, including with interim coach Gregg Williams. Williams went 5-3 after taking over from Hue Jackson.

The Packers fired McCarthy on Dec. 3.

The Browns’ reported interest in McCarthy is not surprising. Browns General Manager John Dorsey and McCarthy worked together for seven years in Green Bay before Dorsey left to become the G.M. in Kansas City.

Browns assistant G.M. Eliot Wolf and vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith also were in Green Bay with McCarthy.

McCarthy, 55, went 125-75-2 in his 13 seasons in Green Bay. He was 10-8 in the postseason.